Traffic not as bad as expected ahead of Giants game, Chase Center concert

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For Chase Center, Tuesday night was a test in traffic.

It’s the first night Chase Center is hosting a concert at the same time the San Francisco Giants are playing at Oracle Park.

Many people KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky talked to Tuesday said traffic was no big deal and that it was just as busy as any other day in the city during rush hour.

“It wasn’t that bad getting down here today,” said one driver.

“It wasn’t too bad actually. We didn’t hit too much traffic going through town,” another driver said.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon, warning commuters to give themselves extra travel time.

“We were at the Giants game last night so we knew it was gonna be worse tonight,” another commuter said.

Tuesday is the first night the Giants play at the same time as a big concert at the new Chase Center.

Both venues are only a mile a part, where parking is usually a struggle.

Chase Center has 18,000 seats and less than 1,000 parking spaces nearby.

“[It’s] something people have been talking about for years but it’s something we’ve been planning for for years,” said a spokesperson with SFMTA. “So we have ambassadors, transit fare inspectors and we’ll really have the area saturated with staff to make sure everything goes smoothly.”

To help alleviate the traffic, sfmta partnered with the Warriors to provide free Muni rides on event days.

“It makes it easier for the community and really easier for anyone trying to get to an event at Chase Center,” the spokesperson said.

While there was no major traffic issues on Tuesday, many are still worried about what happens during an emergency.

“It’s terrible and then combined with the hospital, I honestly don’t know how planning approved,” another visitor said. “The Chase Center along with hospitals within the same vicinity. I don’t know how those people are gonna get when there’s an emergency, how are they gonna get to the emergency room?”

Muni has been pushing riders for months ahead of a night like this one to ride public transportation.

So far it sounds like it worked here tonight.

Your event ticket is your Muni fare and you’re able to ride Muni all day with it,

