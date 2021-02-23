Traffic safety project in Oakland to prevent future collisions

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A notorious road known for dangerous speeding vehicles now has something that will hopefully motivate drivers to slow down.

This stretch of 35th Avenue near Deonte Bush Way in Oakland’s Fruitvale District is one of the most dangerous when it comes to speeding vehicles.

It is now the location of these new speed bumps that will serve as a reminder for drivers.

“That means slow down. Slow down. You can take somebody’s life. You can take the life from their family,” Janice Bush said.

That is unfortunately what happened to Janice Bush’s brother Deonte Bush who was killed in a vehicle versus bicycle collision at this location back in 2018.

The street was named Galindo then and has since been renamed Deonte Bush way in honor of her brother.

“The most important thing is this. When you’re talking about the loss of a life we honor that by insuring and protecting the lives of others,” John Jones III, with Just Cities Organization, said.

Oakland’s Department of Transportation came up with a speeding deterrent that does not disrupt the flow of city vehicles.

“I am incredibly proud that our engineering team developed these speed cushions that we are standing in front of. There are seven of them,” director of Oakland Department of Transportation Ryan Russo said.

“To accommodate the safety of emergency response vehicles, our important public transit system, and to slow down traffic on dangerous corridors like this one,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

“I am about to cry. I don’t know if I am more happy or sad. Thank you! God bless you all,” Glynes Brown, Deonte Bush’s mom, said.

The new speed cushions are part of a $3-million infrastructure project that includes safety upgrades for pedestrians with new signals and flashing beacons.