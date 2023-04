(KRON) — A traffic signal is down at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that also involved a pedestrian in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The crash happened near Keyes and 3rd streets, just a few blocks from Kelley Park. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The traffic signal is in the roadway, police said. There are some road closures on Keyes Street between 3rd and 5th streets. Drivers are asked to use other routes.