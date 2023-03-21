SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A big-rig truck toppled on its side and snarled traffic just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol San Francisco issued a “major traffic alert” for eastbound drivers following the bridge crash near Treasure Island.

“I-80 e/b (San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge), just east of 1st Street on-ramp, a big rig has overturned and the four left e/b lanes are currently blocked. Expect major delays! Please use alternate routes and avoid area if possible!” the CHP wrote on Twitter.

All trucks are being asked to exit Interstate-80 eastbound at Fourth Street. “Please do not attempt to cross the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge at this time. There is not sufficient clearance for any trucks to pass the overturned truck and it will only create further congestion,” the CHP told truck drivers.

A big-rig truck crashed on the Bay Bridge on March 21, 2023 during windy weather. (Image courtesy Oren Kroll-Zeldin)

CHP Officer Mark Andrews told KRON4 that traffic will be heavily impacted on the Bay Bridge eastbound for several hours. “All traffic in the area is at a complete stop,” Andrews said.

As of 5:05 p.m., CHP officers still had not been able to reach the crash scene because the bridge was clogged with too many cars.

The big-rig driver likely lost control of the truck because of high wind gusts blowing through the bridge’s lower deck. “The wind may have been a contributing factor to this truck overturning,” Andrews said.

Caltrans District 4 officials urged drivers to use a detour by driving over the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Motorists are encouraged to take U.S. 101 Golden Gate Bridge and State Route 92 for detour,” Caltrans wrote.

At 5:39 p.m. the CHP said the far left and right lanes were briefly reopened, however, all lanes will be closed again once emergency vehicle arrive to upright the overturned truck.