BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration.

Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had ecstasy pills on him, according to police. He is on active probation and parole, along with two outstanding felony warrants.

Officers also found several small bags of marijuana, digital scale and over $400 in cash (pictured below).

O’Neal was arrested for the warrants, possession for sales and other charges. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

The Streets of Brentwood is located at 2455 Sand Creek Road, which is right off Highway 4.