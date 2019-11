PACIFICA (KRON) – A traffic stop in Pacifica led to the recovery of a stolen truck and drugs.

Police pulled over a truck on Hwy 1 Sunday night that they say was traveling in an erratic manner before it stopped, blocking a lane of traffic.

Police said the driver, identified as Eric Chester, could not present any identification at the time.

Chester was driving a stolen truck and carrying meth and drug paraphernalia.

