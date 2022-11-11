Officers conducted a traffic stop, which led to the recovery of firearms and marijuana (Concord Police Department).

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and seized firearms and marijuana, the Concord Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The traffic stop led to a search near Laguna Street and Ellis Street of two occupants inside a vehicle, resulting in the discovery of marijuana packed for sales and two loaded firearms.

The driver of the searched vehicle is a convicted felon, according to police. A search warrant was then served at his Concord residence.

The search warrant led to police finding a bulletproof vest, a “large quantity” of marijuana, ammunition and an additional four firearms. Both occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested and booked into jail for multiple weapon and drug charges.

Laguna Street and Ellis Street are located near downtown and Todos Santos Plaza. It is approximately a 10-minute walk from the Concord BART station.