Traffic stop leads to weapons and drug arrest in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s are reporting that they stopped a driver this morning for a traffic stop which lead to finding illegal drugs a gun.

The driver, 42-year-old Jesus Ramirez, was stopped at around 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of San Mateo Road for a vehicle code violation.

Police discovered that the driver’s license was suspended and searched the car.

A “usable amount” of methamphetamine was found as well as a concealed and loaded firearm, according to police.

The driver was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident on a felony possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and four misdemeanor counts of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of controlled substance and a suspended drivers license.