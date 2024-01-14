(KRON) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop for possession of a firearm, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Fairfield officers conducted a vehicle stop for a suspended registration on Sunset Avenue and East Travis at 9:28 p.m. on Jan. 11.

According to police, there was a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. Police say they noticed a blunt, open sandwich bags of marijuana buds, and a partially consumed bottle of liquor in “plain view.”

Police subsequently searched the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle was carrying a handgun, authorities said.

The passenger was identified as 22-year-old Rufus Owens. According to police, Owens has a prior felony that prohibits him from possessing firearms.

Owens was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for various charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.