(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident for possession of an unregistered gun after a traffic stop on Dec. 6.

SRPD Special Enforcement Team officers conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes sedan with heavily tinted front windows at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver yielded to the Santa Rosa Valley Oak Park apartments.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Santa Rosa resident Pablo Zaldivar-Aguilar. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident Jorge Lozano-Casillas.

According to police, both Zaldivar-Aguilar and Lozano-Casillas consented to a pat search of their persons for weapons. Police said they did not find weapons from the pat search, however; there was probable cause for the vehicle. The officers located a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat.

According to the police investigation, the firearm had not been registered with the Department of Justice, as required by law.

Lozano-Casillas was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm not registered to his person and carrying a concealed firearm while in a vehicle.

Zaldivar-Aguilar was released at the scene.