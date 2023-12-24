(KRON) – A 26-year-old woman was arrested on various gun charges by the Fairfield Police Department.

Fairfield officers conducted an enforcement traffic stop. According to police, a handgun was in “plain view” of the vehicle.

Officers subsequently found three guns after a vehicle search. The guns were found in the front passenger floorboard, front passenger seat, and center console.

According to the police investigation, one of the firearms was reported stolen.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Ashley Brulez.

Brulez was arrested and transported to Solano County Jail on various weapons charges.