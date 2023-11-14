(KRON) – Two people were arrested on narcotics and weapons charges by the Santa Rosa Police Department on Sunday.

Santa Rosa police officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a black Mercedes sedan turning south on Corby Avenue from the Corby Avenue Extension on Nov. 12 at 3:55 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Pinole resident Jennifer Erickson. According to police, officers discovered Erickson was in possession of suspected narcotics, paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun magazine. The officers then conducted a vehicle search, where police reportedly found two loaded 9 mm Glock handguns and several loaded magazines.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 35-year-old Vallejo resident Dustin Ratilainen.

Erickson and Ratilainen were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on weapons and narcotics charges.