Traffic stop turns to high-speed chase, child endangerment arrest in Petaluma

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETALUMA (BCN) — What began as a traffic stop for running a stop sign in Petaluma quickly turned into a high-speed chase Tuesday that led to the driver’s arrest a day later in connection with felony child endangerment.

Officers observed a vehicle drive through a stop sign on Windsor Drive at about 3:41 p.m. that was travelling at an estimated 35 miles per hour.

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Windsor Drive and D Street, the vehicle pulled over briefly, long enough for the officer to approach the vehicle and see it had three occupants: the driver, a front passenger and small child in a car seat.

Then the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed eastbound on D Street.

The officer pursued for less than a mile until terminating it, when the driver turned into a street busy with children nearby.

Based on the license plate of the vehicle, police determined the owner of the car was registered to an address on I Street, where police found that the two adults that had been in the vehicle were the child’s parents.

Police impounded the vehicle but the driver, 21-year-old Stephen A. Akers, had fled his home.

Akers turned himself in Wednesday at the Petaluma Police Department without providing a statement why he evaded officers, who later determined that Akers does not have a license to drive.

Police arrested Akers on suspicion of felony evading and child endangerment.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News