RODEO (KRON) – Potential disaster as a train carrying petroleum gas caught fire as it was going through Contra Costa County.

To make matters worse, it was going through an extremely dry area just off the highway.

The fire from the train caused the surrounding dry grass to catch on fire.

Crews raced to the scene to help put out the flames to both the train and grass, which was kept to about an acre that was burned.

The fire is contained.