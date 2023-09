(KRON) — A power outage occurred at 3:17 p.m. Monday due to a transformer fire, according to the City of Fremont. The fire is at the southwest corner of Fremont Boulevard and Stevenson Boulevard.

The outage is currently impacting 4,381 customers in the area of downtown Fremont. Power is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to PG&E’s estimate.