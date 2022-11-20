SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The deadly shooting in Colorado Springs took place on the eve of the Transgender Day of Remembrance — an international event that honors those murdered as a result of transphobia.

A ceremony was held in San Francisco on Sunday. The community says now is the time to stand together.

Speakers at the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony in San Francisco honored those killed in the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and said prayers for those injured.

“It speaks to the polarization of our country right now and it’s really important that we stand here today and say we’re here,” said event organizer Niko Storment. “We’re queer. We’re not going anywhere.”

Attendees say they are grateful for events like this because it gives them an outlet to bring more awareness.

This year’s theme is “Their legacy lives on.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

The day was founded to draw attention to the fact that transgender people continue to be subjected to violence. Organizers of this event say this year alone at least 31 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been fatally shot or killed.

They also say many deaths go unreported.