(KRON) — A transgender woman was streaming live at a local eatery near Lower Pacific Heights when someone contacted the owner to say she was speaking inappropriately to a child. There was one big problem with the claim: there were no children in the cafe that day.

Lilly Contino is a transgender content creator who lives in San Francisco. She was streaming live on TikTok at Crown and Crumpet Tea Salon when the owner approached her after receiving an odd message on July 10.

Someone called the eatery three times and sent a text claiming that a transgender person was inside of the restaurant speaking inappropriately to children, the owner said. The owner told Contino that it was a strange complaint, as she didn’t remember any children coming into the tea salon.

“We are supporters of anybody and everybody,” the owner told KRON4. The owner has Jewish heritage, and she says that influences her to stand strong against anyone who might try to harm someone in a marginalized community. However, she also worried that her business might face challenges if the incident went viral on social media.

Contino believes the callers hoped to get her kicked out of the eatery. She worried what might have happened if the situation went differently, but she was grateful for how the owners navigated it.

“The tea owners were cool. But what if they didn’t understand and police were called?” Contino told KRON4.

Contino caught the exchange on video (watch in video player above), and later posted it to TikTok. So far it’s garnered more than half a million views.

Contino says that the prank call was no surprise in light of the political climate.

“We’re being told they are responsible for all of the world’s problems, invading bathrooms, stealing sports, and that kind of rhetoric is what makes people feel okay about doing stuff like sending that text.” — Lilly Contino

Contino is no stranger to online hate. She works with a team of 20 moderators who regularly remove hateful or abusive comments from her streams and videos. Even with that effort, it’s not always enough.

This isn’t the first time she’s been targeted at a restaurant in the Bay Area. Back in March, Contino was accosted by a fellow diner while she was eating at a Cheesecake Factory at Union Square.

Now Contino plans to keep her streaming locations private until she is about to leave. She says that even though she is faced with these sort of situations, now is the time to be out and be seen.

“I’m not gonna stop doing what I’m doing, I think it becomes even more important to be visible when the threat is there,” Contino said.