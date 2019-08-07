Countries issue travel alert for several US cities including Oakland after mass shootings

OAKLAND (KRON) – In the wake of this extremely violent week in America, countries around the world have issued travel alerts for anyone thinking of visiting certain cities.

One of those cities is Oakland.

Venezuela and Uruguay both issued travel warning for their citizens warning of travel to the United States because of the recent mass shootings.

The countries warned of visiting places with large crowds such as malls and concert venues.

Justin Berton, spokesperson for the office of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, released the following statement in response to the travel warning mentioning Oakland:

“Unfortunately, it looks like Trump’s racist bashing of American cities has provided new talking points for foreign governments.”

