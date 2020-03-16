Travel ban expansion causes headaches amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Trump administration expanded travel restrictions from Europe to now include the United Kingdom and Ireland in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new ban comes on top of restrictions announced earlier this week that don’t allow foreigners to travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries.

The new ban goes into effect at midnight on Monday.

Some travelers scrambled at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday before an international travel ban kicks in at midnight on Monday.

“Well we were actually going to leave on the 17th but we changed our flight to today, the 15th, because we are seeing that our flights are being canceled so we just wanna get out as soon as possible,” one traveler said. “Everything’s getting way complicated to go to Europe.”

“The schools are shut down and now were doing online classes. My family and I decided that it’s best for me to come home due to this corona crisis.”

On Saturday, the Trump administration expanded travel restrictions to the U.S. from the United Kingdom and Ireland in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“As the president just suggested, all of our health experts presented information, made a unanimous recommendation to the president, that we suspend all travel from the U.K. and Ireland,” Vice President Mike Pence said. “That will be effective midnight, Monday night, eastern standard time. Again, Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home.”

Travel to the United States is now banned from 28 European countries, like Italy, Portugal, and Germany to name a few.

But the bans do not apply to Americans coming home from those countries.

As airports and flights become more restrictive…some travelers at SFO’s International terminal expected more medical screening

“I thought we were gonna like have fever measures and everything but nothing happened actually. We just went through customs really quick.”

