(KRON) — Much like San Francisco, Sydney, Australia is instantly recognizable around the world for its iconic landmarks and the show stopping views they provide.

KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin spoke with travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann about why Sydney is a destination you should add to your vacation plans. From beach hopping along the Bondi coastal trail, to climbing the Sydney Harbor Bridge, to kayaking while sipping coffee and watching the sunrise.

If you have time, visit the Hunter Valley wine country where you can see kangaroos and go hot air ballooning.