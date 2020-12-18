Travel warning: Those coming into SF required to quarantine for 10 days

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A warning ahead of the holiday travel season, anyone coming into San Francisco from outside of the Bay Area, including locals who leave and return will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Travelers are not surprised. Those who spoke with KRON4 plan to stay in San Francisco for at least 10 days.

One even planned ahead with a health order in mind.

“We knew about 14 days is probably the mandatory they ask you to quarantine so we already had that in mind. I wasn’t really going to go anywhere outside where I am staying,” Anthony Le said.

Anthony Le is visiting from San Diego and took extra safety measures before getting on board.

“I did a full test with the swab. I did that right before traveling just to confirm before even going on the plane,” Le said.

The CDC is pleading for people not to travel, as well as local health officials.

“While we in San Francisco are in a grave situation, other places are even, unfortunately, worst off. This means that people who travel outside of San Francisco and visitors who come from other areas are at much higher risk of being infected and spreading the virus,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax announcing the new order Thursday – beginning Friday – visitors returning to San Francisco from outside the Bay Area must quarantine for 10 days.

Torrance Canady just arriving at SFO, he did not know about the new travel order but says he plans to stay in San Francisco for almost two weeks. He is in the Navy and has been away from his wife.

“It’s just been stressful and after the holidays we’re just going to be away from each other for 8 more months so it’s been tough,” Canady said.

As far as enforcement, city officials plan to educate people first and are expecting businesses and residents to do the “honor system” and follow the new travel order.

Announcements about the order could be heard at baggage claim. Airport officials are also focusing on educating incoming passengers.

“If you arrive on a flight to SFO, you’ll be greeted with a PA system announcements, signage all over, even when you sign into our wifi splash page, you’ll be guided to all this information. We really want to make sure that people coming into SFO that people understand what’s at place here right now,” spokesperson Doug Yakel said.

There will be limited exemptions for essential activities and the new order won’t apply to those on connecting flights to SFO.

The order goes into at 12:01 a.m. Friday. It will last at least until January 7th.