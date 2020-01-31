Travelers at SFO come prepared amid coronavirus fears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus has terrified the globe, so much so that now the U.S. State Department has issued its highest travel warning for anyone going to China.

The State Department says travel restrictions could be placed at any time without notice.

In Singapore, all travel to China has been banned and they will not allow Chinese tourists into their country out of fear of the coronavirus.

Singapore citizens coming back are being placed in quarantine for 14 days. A

The union for pilots with American Airlines is demanding the airline immediately stop all flights to China despite the airline saying it will do that Feb. 9.

The World Health Organization is calling this an international issue.

