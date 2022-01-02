Travelers flock to SFO for post-holiday travel

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Christmas and New Year’s have come and gone.

Now, holiday travelers are starting to return home.

Kay Yug and her sister Tiffany arrived at San Francisco International Airport extra early Sunday and were relieved there were no long lines.

Both spent Christmas and New Year’s visiting family in the Bay Area.

And both took extra safety precautions.

Nationwide, the holiday travel rush turned into a nightmare as millions of Americans dealt with jam-packed airports combined with bad weather and staff shortages due to omicron.

Back at SFO, it was a different story — fast lines at security.

Airport officials say there were at least 60 flight cancellations and about 170 delays.

But traffic has been up since Thanksgiving. Sunday alone had about 51,000 passengers leaving.