Major delays, flight cancellations continue at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport said it warned people for months that with a key runway closed for repairs, delays and cancellations would happen.

However, that hasn’t stopped people from being frustrated or even shocked by the amount of delays and cancellations since the work began over the weekend.

The runway was closed on Saturday to make repairs and it won’t reopen until work is complete on Sept. 27.

Each day, the number of cancellations and repairs is around 300 for both.

The repair to one of the runways costs $16 million, but to the passengers, it’s costing some patience.

The airport says even though they still have three other working runways, the repair to the one runway affects the other three because it partly interersects with them.

Travelers are advised to check with their airline for updated flight status information.

