(KRON) — The Golden State draws travelers all year due to its year-round beach weather and the various landmarks up and down the coast. According to a new study by ArchitectureLab, three Bay Area landmarks made the top five must-sees in California.

Coming in at number two on the list is the Golden Gate Bridge, which saw 37,250 of it’s 49,811 reviews rate it five stars.

Rounding out the list are Alcatraz Island and Pier 39 in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Top 5 landmarks in California Rank Landmark 1 Santa Monica Pier 2 Golden Gate Bridge 3 17-Mile Drive 4 Alcatraz Island 5 Pier 39

The Santa Monica Pier and the 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach also made the list.

ArchitectureLab analyzed data from Tripadvisor to find the top five ranking landmarks in each state based on the site’s ‘Traveler Ranking’.