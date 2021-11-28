Travelers return home from celebrating Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Travelers made their way to San Francisco International Airport after the holiday weekend.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for airports across the country.

However, many people were surprised to find the wait times were minimal.

Dozens of people parted ways with their loved ones at SFO Sunday morning after spending the Thanksgiving weekend together.

Despite the high number of expected travelers, the lines were manageable at check-in, and the wait times at TSA were short.

This year, more than 32 thousand people flew through SFO on Thanksgiving day compared to 10 thousand last year.

Some people paused their travel plans last year because of the pandemic.

But with travelers fully vaccinated, they were ready to take off and see family.

With vaccinations up and international travel mandates eased, airport officials project more traffic over Christmas.