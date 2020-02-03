Travis Air Force Base to house overseas travelers evacuated due to coronavirus

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Travis Air Force Base officials announced Saturday afternoon that their base was hand-selected by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to be one of four military installations that will house people being evacuated from overseas due to the spread of the coronavirus, KTXL reports.

According to a statement released on Facebook, the base will help the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by providing facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through Feb. 29, 2020.

Officials said base personnel will not be in direct contact with evacuees and evacuees will be quarantined within their assigned housing.

Below is the full statement released on Facebook:

“At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, Travis Air Force Base is one of four bases that has been hand-selected to assist the Department of Health and Human Services for housing individuals traveling overseas due to the novel coronavirus. HHS officials requested DOD installations to provide several facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through Feb. 29, 2020.

At this time, Travis Air Force Base will only provide housing support, while HHS will be responsible for all care, transportation, and security of the evacuees. Travis Airmen and personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing.

Our Travis leadership’s primary responsibility is the safety of our force, our families and our base communities. This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to provide information to our Team Travis family and community as it’s available.“

According to a statement released on Twitter by Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, the other three Department of Defense installations are Lackland Air Force Base in Texas; The 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute in Fort Carson, CO; and the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, CA.

The following installations have been selected to assist #HHS evacuation operations, if needed:

-The 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Carson, CO

-Travis Air Force Base, CA

-Lackland Air Force Base, TX

-Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA — Jonathan Rath Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) February 1, 2020

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: