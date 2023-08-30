(KRON) — Rapper Travis Scott released his fourth studio album “Utopia” in July. About a month later, Scott announced this week on social media he would be going on tour.

“The Circus Maximus Tour” is a 28-city tour across North America, which includes a stop in the Bay Area for an Oakland Arena show on Halloween night. Tickets are set to be on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Across the Bay Bridge, another rap superstar will be headlining a show on the same night as Scott’s performance. Doja Cat’s “The Scarlet Tour” will be at Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 31.

In what may come as a surprise to some, Scott will not have a show in his hometown of Houston. The rapper headlined a 2021 show there in which 10 people died after a crowd surge during his performance. In June, a Texas grand jury declined to indict Scott for criminal charges.

The first date of Scott’s tour is on Oct. 11 in Charlotte, NC, and it ends in Toronto on Dec. 29. Scott’s biggest hits include “SICKO MODE,” “Antidote” and “goosebumps.”

The full list of “The Circus Maximus Tour” dates can be viewed here.