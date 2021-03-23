Treasure Island opens its own COVID-19 vaccine site, drop-ins welcome

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Treasure Island now has its own drop-in COVID-19 vaccination site.

It’s open to residents in the 94130 zip code.

Ship Shape Community Center

“It is crucial that we have drop in, neighborhood based vaccine sites accessible to people in our most high need, vulnerable communities. Residents of Treasure Island have had among the least access to vaccines in the City for months,” said Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents Treasure Island.

The Treasure Island mobile vaccine site will open this weekend.



It'll be open 9:30-3:30 on Saturday at Ship Shape for at least next 3 weeks.



TI residents can drop in if they're currently eligible.



It's a collaboration b/t DPH, my office, TI residents, One TI, TIDA & @SFFDPIO. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) March 23, 2021

“Having this low-barrier vaccine site on Treasure Island is critical to the City’s recovery and meeting our equity goals. I’m grateful for the community leaders, SF Fire Department, and Treasure Island partners for working with us to launch this innovative community-focused site,” he added.

Treasure Island ranks in the bottom quartile of California’s “Healthy Places Index,” which is based on metrics such as household income, education level and access to health care.

Officials said they will also be helping residents of Treasure Island sign up for appointments by going door-to-door. San Francisco Fire Department staff are helping administer the vaccines. Haney said there are opportunities to volunteer to help with the outreach.

A full list of publicly accessible vaccine sites and eligibility can be found here.