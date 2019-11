TREASURE ISLAND (KRON) – People living on Treasure Island will not have to pay the newly-proposed bridge toll.

Treasure Island Mobility Management Agency Committee voted to exempt current residents and business owners.

This comes as crews prepare to begin construction on affordable housing options.

The toll is expected to minimize congestion and provide a source of funding for new transit options.

It goes into effect when new housing units open in 2021.

