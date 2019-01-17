Tree down in Alamo following severe storm
ALAMO (KRON) - Crews in Alamo had a busy morning after a significant windstorm toppled trees.
#DeodarCedar tree down in #Alamo. Owner of https://t.co/54BFPMhKCL says clean-up will wrap up by mid-afternoon @kron4news pic.twitter.com/nCBuJbbsCv— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) January 17, 2019
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-