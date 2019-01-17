Bay Area

Tree down in Alamo following severe storm

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 01:46 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 01:46 PM PST

ALAMO (KRON) - Crews in Alamo had a busy morning after a significant windstorm toppled trees. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss