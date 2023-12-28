(KRON) — A person sustained minor injuries after a tree fell down onto their vehicle in Marin County Thursday morning, according to the Central Marin Fire Department. Photos shared by responders show a partially collapsed roof of the Honda SUV and a shattered windshield.

A report of a tree down on a car on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard was received by 911 dispatchers on Thursday morning. Responding Central Marin Fire units located a damaged vehicle in the eastbound lanes with its hazard lights on.

The driver received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, fire officials said.

(Photo: Central Marin Fire Department)

(Photo: Central Marin Fire Department)

A high surf warning is impacting Northern California coastal communities Thursday as unsettled weather and high tides move through the Bay Area. A heavy downpour is expected to arrive on Friday into Saturday after a brief pause from Wednesday’s rain, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.