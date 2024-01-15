SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A large tree fell at Golden Gate Park on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The tree landed on four vehicles and is blocking most of 19th Avenue.

The tree fell at Crossover Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Eleven people were evaluated, two of which have non-life-threatening injuries, SFFD said.

Image from SFFD.

All lanes northbound of 19th Avenue are blocked, and one southbound lane is open.

SFFD says to expect major delays and look for other routes. It is unknown when the roadway will fully reopen.

This is a developing story.