MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Three visitors were walking on the Hillside Trail at Muir Woods Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell, without warning, directly on them.
One man was able to escape without any injuries, while a woman was injured by falling debris. The other man was completely pinned by the large trunk of the tree, police say.
Bystanders notified park rangers, who called 911.
Marin County Fire officials, US Park police, Us Park Ranger law enforcement staff and local volunteers responded to help the victims.
The woman received treatment and was taken to a hospital. The man pinned by the tree was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of those involved have been withheld to protect their privacy.
- Tree falls on 3 people, kills 1 in Muir Woods
