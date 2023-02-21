SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A tree toppled onto the Bay Bridge in San Francisco just after 3 p.m. during Tuesday’s wild, windy weather.

“Downed Tree on Westbound I-80 East of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. Right and Center Lanes Blocked,” 551 traffic officials wrote on Twitter.

A large eucalyptus tree landed on top of the bridge and is currently blocking westbound lanes at Treasure Island tunnel.

A SIG traffic alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol and motorists should expect heavy delays on I-80 for “at least a couple hours,” the CHP wrote.

“If possible, please avoid area and expect delays,” the CHP San Francisco wrote.

Firefighters are using chainsaws to chop up the tree and clear debris off the busy roadway.