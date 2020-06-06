Tree falls on car near San Francisco’s Washington Square Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A tree fell on a car near Washington Square Park in San Francisco on Friday.
The incident occurred on Union Street and Powell Street, across Columbus Avenue.
Last week, a large branch suddenly snapped from a mature sycamore tree at Washington Square Park, according to San Francisco Parks & Rec.
In 2016, a tree limb fell on a woman and left her paralyzed. The woman was near the playground at the same park.
A spokesperson told KRON4 it was a canary island pine limb that fell and paralyzed the woman.
No additional details have been made available regarding Friday’s incident.
Check back for updates
