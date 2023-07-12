(KRON) — A tree fell onto a power line Wednesday afternoon in San Mateo County, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. A portion of Alpine Road across Pescadero Creek in La Honda will be closed as PG&E crews are responding to the incident.

Between 50 to 499 customers in the area have lost their power, according to the PG&E outage map. A photo of the outage map of the area of Alpine Road across Pescadero Creek from PG&E can be viewed below.

Cal Fire posted photos from the scene (below).

(Cal Fire CZU) (Cal Fire CZU)

The area will be closed for several hours, officials said. However, drivers can still access Pescadero.

This story will be updated.