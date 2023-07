(BCN) — A tree fell and high voltage wires are down in the area of Waller and Fillmore streets in San Francisco, the fire department said Monday at 3:35 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area for safety while fire crews work.

There is no word on how long it will take. About 70 customers are currently experiencing some power outage due to this incident, according to PG&E.

