(KRON) – A 33-year-old Santa Rosa resident was arrested for criminal trespassing in Petaluma.

The Petaluma Police Department Community Impact Response Team responded to a video burglary alarm in the 500 block of Madison Street on Wednesday at approximately 8:14 p.m.

According to police, the video alarm footage was in a new subdivision of the business which is currently under construction and surrounded by a fence with a locked gate.

Upon arrival, officers located a suspect within the fenced area and inside one of the homes’ garages. Once the suspect noticed the officers, he fled on foot and refused their commands to stop, police said. CIRT officers initiated a foot pursuit, which led them through the complex, over a fence, and onto the Lynch Creek Trail path.

CIRT officers lost sight of the suspect after he entered the path creek due to the darkness.

CIRT officers established a perimeter to find the suspect. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office assisted the CIRT with a helicopter. The Henry-1 crew guided officers to Hernandez-Valadez’s location along the creek path behind a flood wall barrier.

The suspect was identified as Eliaser Hernandez-Valadez.

Hernandez-Valadez was later transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.