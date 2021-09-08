Trespasser arrested at Bowers Elementary in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara police arrested a trespasser that got violent with staff at Bowers Elementary yesterday while school was still in session, according to authorities.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday 30-year-old Kyle Quintero of San Jose and Santa Clara walked onto the campus on the 2700 block of Barkley Avenue as students were being released from class.

A staff member noticed the man was acting erratically, began approaching children and intervened.

The altercation turned physical and Quintero managed to get to another part of the school where he was restrained by another staff member and parents who witnessed the incident until police arrived.

Quintero was taken into custody and faces three counts of battery and willful disruption of any pupil on a school campus.