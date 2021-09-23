‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah goes off on Mayor Breed after caught maskless

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’, is the latest to criticize San Francisco Mayor London Breed after she was caught maskless at a jazz club.

The mayor has been under fire since the video came to light showing her maskless, dancing and singing during a live performance by the Oakland R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! at the Black Cat Club in San Francisco.

Noah talked about California having the lowest COVID rates in the United States, with fewer places doing better than San Francisco.

He joked that Breed celebrated the city’s success by ending the masking rules, but “only ending them for herself”, Noah said.

When confronted about the incident, Mayor Breed didn’t back down and said she didn’t defy the city’s health order.

“No, I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on. Eat and put my mask on,” she said. “While I’m eating and I’m drinking, I’m going to keep my mask off.”

In San Francisco, face masks are required inside certain businesses, like restaurants and bars. The Black Cat jazz lounge is also a bar and bistro and was serving drinks at the time.

Breed’s position is she was following the health order because she was dancing at her table with food and drinks in a club where proof of vaccination is required.

The order requires “wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public settings. Indoor settings, whether public or private, are higher risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially when you are with people you do not live with.”

The city went back to requiring face masks inside on Aug. 3, even if patrons are fully vaccinated.

“Man, COVID truly is a mystery virus. It kills your sense of smell, can make you sick for years, but you can’t catch it when 90’s R&B is playing,” Noah said.

Noah added the hypocrisy from public leaders surrounding COVID isn’t helpful.

“Can we agree that this type of hypocrisy is bullsh*t? This doesn’t help the conversation in America at all. It doesn’t help any of the conversations around COVID,” he said. “Leaders can’t make rules that everyone has to follow and then give us attitude when they get caught breaking their own rules.”