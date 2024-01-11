(KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance sold his Morgan Hill home for $2.7 million on Tuesday, Lance’s real estate agent Marquise Murphy confirmed to KRON4. Lance, a former top 49ers draft pick, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in August.

Lance bought the home for $2.95 million in March 2022, before he was set for his first full season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 and never suited up for the 49ers in another regular season game.

Lance first listed the 4,133-square-foot home on Oct. 6, 2023. In the end, he sold it for $250,000 less than he paid for it.

According to Mpire Lux Real Estate, which is the real estate company that listed the home, the two-story home has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It sits behind a gated driveway in Morgan Hill, which is south of San Jose.

Amenities include a pool with a retractable cover, a hot tub, a 9-hole putting green and several fruit trees.

“This gorgeous two-story home features a grand entrance with open floor plan, soaring ceilings, lots of windows with natural light, and solid hardwood floors,” the listing reads in part.

Lance started four games for the 49ers after the team swung a massive trade to draft him No. 3 overall in 2021. He has not appeared in a game for the Cowboys.