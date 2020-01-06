Trial to begin for accused murderer of Nia Wilson

OAKLAND (KRON) – The trial will begin Monday for the man charged with fatally stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at a BART station in the East Bay.

An Oakland judge ruled last month that 29-year-old John Lee Cowell is mentally fit to stand trial today.

He has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the attack on Wilson and her sister at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.

The attack happened in July 2018 and Wilson’s sister survived and has since recovered.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a life sentence against Cowell and are investigating if he was motivated by racial hate when he killed Wilson.

