Tribes celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Instead of observing Columbus Day, Native American tribes from up and down the West Coast joined together in San Francisco Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Participants launched from Aquatic Park and canoed around Alcatraz Island to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Alcatraz Occupation. Some traditional canoes were crafted by hand using only traditional tools and tule.

“The Alcatraz Occupation launched the current era of Indigenous rights and remains a guiding light for resistance, resilience and a more just relationship between people and planet in an era of peril,” organizers wrote.

All tribes were invited to share songs, dances, and stories to inspire future generations to embrace their ancestral heritage, as well as educate others about Native American history.

Organizer Kanyon Coyote Woman said, while many Americans can remember that explorer Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas in 1492, hardly any know much about the tribes who Columbus encountered.

“Who did he run into? What language did they speak? What were their sacred mountains? What were their sacred waters? Who were their neighbors? Why can’t we acknowledge the peoples of the land?” Coyote Woman said.

The atmosphere throughout Monday’s event was positive and uniting.

“We are celebrating inter-tribal and inter-cultural diversity, and indigenous resilience,” Coyote Woman said. “I honestly believe that if we brought in indigenous teachings, and learn from indigenous wisdom, we could strategize a sustainable future. It starts from honoring truth in history.”