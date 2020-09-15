Trick-or-treating in San Francisco ‘not advised,’ Halloween guidelines coming: officials

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With Halloween and High Holy Days around the corner, several Bay Area residents are wondering how COVID-19 will impact festivities.

On October 31, San Francisco streets are typically packed with people in costumes celebrating the spooky holiday, but this year California officials are warning that the coronavirus should impact how people celebrate.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss how the state will address holidays and COVID-19.

“Trick-or-treating, the type of mixing that comes in our traditional trick-or-treating festivities is really not advised under COVID,” said Dr. Ghaly.

Health and Human Services are working to put out guidelines that are clear about how people can celebrate. Ghaly says the preparation surrounding Halloween can still look similar, and he hopes people are still getting excited.

The city of Los Angeles announced a ban on trick-or-treating but then reversed the decision a day later. The activity is still “not recommended,” but it’s not officially canceled anymore.

