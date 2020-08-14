Extreme heat wave to scorch Bay Area through next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Record-breaking temperatures are expected across the Bay Area Friday and into the coming days ahead as extreme heat makes its way into the region.

Friday will likely be the hottest and most humid day, with a warm start to the morning and temperatures quickly building into the afternoon.

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Friday due to smog and unhealthy ozone layers in the Bay.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, 8/14, due to unhealthy ozone, or smog, in the Bay Area. Protect your respiratory health by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. For more info, visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs. pic.twitter.com/j5EPWDPgeo — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) August 13, 2020

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees inland, while 90s are expected near the Bay and a range of 70s and 80s and even pockets of 90s right along the coastline.

According to the National Weather Service, an Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the East and North Bays, effective Friday at noon through Wednesday at 7 p.m.

A prolonged heatwave will impact inland areas for Friday through Wednesday, with our Excessive Heat Watch, now a Excessive Heat Warning. East and North Bays will be hot this tomorrow, with a Heat Advisory now in effect. #cawx #beattheheat pic.twitter.com/AsNLt6vtdo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 13, 2020

The heat continues into Saturday, but we’ll see some relief come Sunday to close out the weekend.

After a slight cooldown on Sunday, temperatures will once again warm up for the new week ahead, showing potential of temperatures climbing even further.

Due to the excessive heat, PG&E is warning customers to prepare for possible power outages in the coming Days.

A Flex Alert has been issued for Friday night.

PG&E customers are strongly advised to conserve electricity during peak hours – between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – and to adjust thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

The utility company said it does not anticipate public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) during this heat wave, but are preparing for possible shutoffs later this fire season.

Looking for a cooling center? Here’s a full list by county so you can find one near you.

