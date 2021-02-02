Triple shooting, homicide investigation underway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the shooting was reported around 9:44 AM on 3rd and Palou Streets.

When authorities arrived, they found a 40-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite an emergency response to save the victim, officials declared he was deceased at the scene.

Additionally, two more male victims were identified and taken to a local hospital.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact SFPD’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

No other details have been released.