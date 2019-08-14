Triple shooting investigation underway in Rodeo

RODEO (KRON) – The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting in Rodeo that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. on the 1200 block of Mariposa Street.

When authorities arrived, they found two people had been shot.

One victim had been taken to a hospital in an ambulance and the second was taken by helicopter. Officials say a third victim arrived at the hospital on his own.

The victims have been identified as a 41-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old man.

At this time, the victims remain in stable condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600.

No other details have been released.

