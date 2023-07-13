SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s downtown UN Plaza is about to undergo a major transformation.

The historic site is named after the signing of the 1945 United Nations charter in the nearby veterans building, but it has turned into a hot spot for drug use and violence. The city now plans to turn the area into a skateboard area and recreation site.

Just last week, San Francisco police released a video showing an 83-year-old man pushed to the ground at UN Plaza. An ambulance rushed the man to the hospital.

While police are still searching for the suspect, the city has a new plan to transform the area.

“We want this to be a safe space and fun for all,” said SF Parks and Recreation Communications Manager Daniel Montes.

Montes says the mayor’s office asked the department to take over and transform the area, similar to the metamorphosis in front of city hall. For years, camps and loitering were prevalent – but now, there is a children’s playground and attractive landscaping.

Montes says the vision is to incorporate a skate park. He explains a section will contain elements for skateboarders, like raised rails. Plus, there will be ping pong tables as well as places to play chess.

“We are borrowing from other major cities, like Paris, who have done similar parks and rec space,” Montes said.

Ryan Motzek owns two skateboard stores and is active in the skateboarding community. He says the makeover will be great for skateboarders.

“We often help make it safer,” he said. “I helped prevent a woman from being attacked the other day.”

The city plans to start the transformation in September. It is slated to take about six weeks before it will open to the public.