Truck causes brush fire in Livermore

CONCORD (KRON) - Concord Police are asking for help to identify two suspects in a convenience store and gas station double robbery, in a Facebook post on June 25.

At 2:45 am on June 18, two men assaulted a customer that was exiting the store. Ten minutes later the same men were caught on security footage committing another strong armed robbery at a gas station. They can also be seen driving away in a white "newer model 2-door sedan with tinted windows."