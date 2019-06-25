Truck causes brush fire in Livermore

A wheel from a pickup truck caused a brush fire near Livermore.
It happened on I-580 near Greenville Road.
Investigators believe the wheel may have fallen off.
The fire burned 17 acres was contained within 45 minutes.
