Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Truck causes brush fire in Livermore

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A wheel from a pickup truck caused a brush fire near Livermore. 

It happened on I-580 near Greenville Road. 

Investigators believe the wheel may have fallen off. 

The fire burned 17 acres was contained within 45 minutes.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories